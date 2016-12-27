‘It’s a problem:’ Shoplifting a major concern during holidays



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Shoplifting happens everywhere — especially around the holidays.

“Unfortunately it’s a problem we need to handle,” Detective Doug Flara of Boardman Police Department said.

“People have always liked to engage in what they call the five finger discount,” said Joe Bell, spokesperson for the Eastwood Mall.

In fact, just Tuesday morning in Boardman Municipal Court, Jacob Harvey, John Tinney and Lavette Boone were all arraigned on theft charges. They were accused in three separate shoplifting incidents in Boardman.

According to a police report, Harvey is accused of stealing clothes from Sears, Pac-Sun and Dilliards last Thursday.

Boone, according to a police report, was accused of stealing clothes from Macy’s last Thursday.

Joe Seaman was also accused of stealing from Macy’s last Thursday, according to a police report. He failed to show up for court Tuesday.

And just last November, three woman were caught on tape filling shopping bags with merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at the Eastwood Mall before they were confronted and run out.

Each year across the nation, retail thefts total an estimated $13 billion in losses.

“That’s why we need to take it seriously,” Flara said. “I think, ultimately, the people that obey the law and pay full price at retail are the ones that are going to have to foot the bill for this.”

Flara works closely with retail loss prevention people in the township to help combat these crimes.

“This year it seems like we have not had a big spike in theft judging from the reports that have come in so far,” he said.

But retailers and law enforcement still ask shoppers to be observant.

“Report it to someone — the store manager or store clerk,” Bell said.