Donate food, get a free hug in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Need a hug?

You can get one from a world-famous “hugger,” if you donate to the Hugs for Hunger food drive on Thursday and Friday.

Just bring your food to Chili’s Grill and Bar on Market Street and U.S. 224 in Boardman between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The goal for the two days is to raise 2,500 pounds of food for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Anyone who comes out and donates will get a hug from Guinness World Hugging Champion and Four-Time Hugging Record Holder, Teddy McHuggin.

McHuggin lives in Canfield.