Fog cancels some Allegiant flights in Youngstown, Orlando

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Weather conditions in Florida are affecting plans for some local travelers.

Both inbound and outbound flights on Allegiant Airlines from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to the Orlando Sanford International Airport are canceled.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Director of Aviation Dan Dickten said poor visibility and fog is the reason for the cancellations.

For information on canceled flights, visit the Orlando Sanford International Airport’s website.

WYTV is at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to find out how this will affect people here. Check back here or tune into 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m. for more on this story.