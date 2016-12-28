Judge Anthony D’Apolito sworn-in for term starting in 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – His term doesn’t officially begin until New Year’s Day, but Judge Anthony D’Apolito — the newest member of the Mahoning County Common Pleas bench — took his oath Wednesday morning.

Judge D’Apolito was sworn-in in front of several hundred friends, family members and fellow judges at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

His father Judge Lou D’Apolito administered the oath, while his wife Melissa held the bible for her husband.

The younger D’Apolito won the seat in last month’s election, but admits getting to this point was a long process requiring plenty help.

“You need a lot of support to be able to do that,” Judge Anthony D’Apolito said. “And to make that journey possible — I mean the journey could have been there, but I couldn’t have done it without the help I had here.”

D’Apolito will succeed Judge Shirley Christian, who was appointed to the seat two years ago when James Evans retired.

Although his term officially begins Jan 1, D’Apolito said his first actual day on the bench will be next Tuesday (Jan. 3).