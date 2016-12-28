Niles man charged with sex assault of young boy, kidnapping

Michael Peach faces several felony charges, including gross sexual imposition, felonious assault and kidnapping

Michael Peach, charged with gross sexual imposition, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man is facing several felony charges, accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy and kidnapping three people.

Michael Peach, 40, is charged with two counts each of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and aggravated burglary; three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of attempted kidnapping, aggravated robbery, intimidation, retaliation and possessing criminal tools.

An indictment filed on December 22 says Peach sexually assault a nine-year-old victim on November 23.

On December 19, Peach then kidnapped and hurt three people, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Peach is charged with intimidating a witness and retaliation, but it doesn’t say whether the crimes are related to the sex assault.

Peach appeared in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment. A pretrial was set for 8:45 a.m. January 5.

 

 

 

