Police: Youngstown woman stabbed boyfriend after being awakened

Brayasha Clark, 23, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence

Brayasha Clark, charged with felonious assault and criminal damaging in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stabbing the father of her children during a fight .

Police were called to a home on E. Lucius Avenue and found 23-year-old Brayasha Clark walking from the area. She was identified as the woman who stabbed her boyfriend, according to a police report.

The man told police that Clark was upset because his family woke her up by talking loudly in the bedroom. He said he and Clark began arguing, leading to Clark threatening him with knives.

The man said he managed to lock Clark out of the house, but she slashed the tires on his car and broke the glass window on the front door to get back inside.

Police said at some point, Clark stabbed her boyfriend in the hand. The man had a small cut on his hand, as well as a bite mark on his wrist, the report said.

Police said the knife was found in the front yard of an E. Lucius Street home. Clark was holding a young child at the time she was stopped by police.

Clark said she had been set up by her boyfriend’s family and told police that she was only defending herself, according to the report.

Clark was arrested and charged with felonious assault and criminal damaging.

 

