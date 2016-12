AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A record was broken at the Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown on Wednesday.

More than $1.6 million dollars was bet on the nine horse races at the track today. That’s $160,000 more than Tuesday’s record-setting day.

$243,000 was bet just on the Buckeye Pick Six. That brought the jackpot to $257,000.

277 people correctly picked the winners in races 4-9.

Their 20 cent bet paid out $930.