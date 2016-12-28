Rollover accident on I-80 sends 2 to hospital, backs up traffic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A rollover crash stalled traffic on a portion of Interstate 80 in Austintown.

The accident happened on I-80 near the 680 south exit just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 62-year-old Arnold Lockett, of Campbell was driving eastbound on I-80 when his truck went off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times.

Lockett and a passenger, who were wearing seat belts, were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lockett was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10, which was heavily damaged.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were partially shut down as crews cleared the scene.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

