Applegarth helps Springfield oust Reserve



Berlin Center, OH (WYTV) – The Springfield girls basketball team defeated Western Reserve, 46-42 Thursday at Western Reserve High School.

The Blue Devils jumped out to an early led and took a 31-28 lead into the break. But the Tigers kept it close in the second half and came out with the four point win.

Marlie Applegarth led Springfield with a game-high 16 points. Makenzy Capouellez, Haley LaMorticella, and Sara Chaszeyka each had 7 points apiece.

Alexis Hughes paced Reserve with 15 points, 7 rebounds, while Gabbie Baranowski had 11.

Springfield improves to 7-2 on the season, while Western Reserve drops to 5-5 overall.