Austintown officer loses lawsuit against Ford Motor Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – After another round through the courts, an Austintown patrolman has lost his multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.

Ross Linert was burned back in 2007 when his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver. The 2005 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor then caught fire.

Linert said the gasoline tank was defective and that Ford had an obligation to inform him of those defects.

Linert lost the case back in 2011, but an appellate court later ruled in his favor.

Now, the Ohio Supreme Court is reversing that opinion in favor of Ford, saying the case lacked sufficient evidence that Ford knew about the issue.