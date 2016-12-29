Department of Agriculture tells Berlin Center sanctuary to fix fencing

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – An animal sanctuary in Berlin Center has been ordered to correct fencing around its animals.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture noted that fencing needs to be fixed at Noah’s Lost Ark in order to meet requirements, noting that some fences did not have electrification or weren’t the proper width.

The sanctuary is required to have proper fencing to prevent the animals from escaping. It houses lions, tigers, bears, as well as small animals, according to its website.

Department of Agriculture Spokesman Mark Bruce stressed that Noah’s Lost Ark has not violated Ohio law and that the agency is willing to work with the sanctuary to correct the non-compliance issues.

The sanctuary is closed for the season, so the owners have until their opening in May to correct the issues.

The property on Bedell Road is currently listed for sale, but the owner said the sanctuary is not closing.

No other issues were noted in the inspection.