YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The person who oversees¬†much of the Valley’s drinking water is resigning.

That means that the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District has to find a replacement in the next three weeks.

A new chief engineer needs to be hired by January 22.

The MVSD Board met Wednesday night to talk about options.

The board could search for a qualified person or hire a company specializing in engineering to run the water district.

The board plans to meet again in the next 7 to 10 days.