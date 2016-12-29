Nugget of Knowledge: Movie music

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Secrets of a Flight Attendant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Legendary composer John Williams composed the music to the “Star Wars” movies. He holds the most Oscar nominations for a living person with 50.

Williams did win an Oscar for Best Original Score for the first film “Episode Four,” 1977.

A newspaper in Great Britain, “The Mirror” interviewed Williams who revealed something amazing: he doesn’t think very much of his of his “Star Wars” music.

The 84-year-old Williams with his 60-year career said he has never seen a “Star Wars” movie, and he doesn’t consider his work on them to be among his best, despite that Oscar.

Williams said, “When I’m finished with a film, I’ve been living with it, I’ve been dubbing it, recording it, and you walk out of the studio and say, ‘Ah, it’s finished.’ I have no impulse to go to the theater and look at it and listen to it.”

Back in 2005, the American Film Institute honored the “Star Wars” theme with the top spot on its list of the 25 Greatest Film Scores of All Time.

Number two went to “Gone With the Wind,” number three was “Lawrence of Arabia,” number four was “Psycho,” number five was “The Godfather,” and number six was “Jaws” (another John Williams score).

