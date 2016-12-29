Youngstown sex offender sentenced to six years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A convicted sex offender will spend the next six years in prison.

Ronald Gibson, of Youngstown, was sentenced in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. When he’s released, he’ll have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Gibson pleaded guilty in November to voyeurism, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. Rape and sexual imposition charges were dismissed.

Gibson faced a maximum of 11 years in prison on the charges.

He was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury last year on charges related to sex crimes involving victims who are now 13 and 20. The crimes allegedly began in 2011.