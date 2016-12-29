YSU travel packages to football game sell out within hour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Travel packages offered to Youngstown State University for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game have sold out.

According to the university, the 125 available ticket packages were gone within 45 minutes.

The package included a hotel stay and tickets to the game in Texas. The YSU Penguins face the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, January 7.

Students and fans who have not purchased their tickets to the game can look for tickets at the NCAA Ticket Exchange at www.ncaa.com/tickets/football/fcs and other fan-to-fan ticket websites.

General admission tickets to the game through YSU had sold out earlier this month.

Those who did get a ticket package will depart from the YSU campus (behind Beeghly Center) at 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 and returns immediately following the game on Jan. 7. Those making the trip need to be at Beeghly Center at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

There are no refunds. Parking will be available in the M-90 Lot.

The general-admission tickets are located in Section 121 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.