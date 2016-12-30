Driver gets 30-day sentence for crash that killed West Middlsex man

By Published: Updated:
Truck crash brookfield twp., ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A man charged with causing a Brookfield Township crash that killed a West Middlesex man was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday.

Robert Arms, 39, was charged with vehicular homicide after the February crash that killed 56-year-old Wayne Ayers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Arms, of Tarentum, Pa., was driving northbound in a box truck on Warner Road and had stopped at the intersection of state Route 82. Ayers was traveling westbound on Route 82 in a semi truck, approaching the intersection, when Arms failed to yield and pulled into his path

Ayers, Arms and a passenger of the box truck — James George, 41 — were all taken to the hospital following the crash with serious injuries. Ayers, a tractor-trailer truck driver for Pitt-Ohio, later died of his injuries.

Thursday, Arms was also ordered to pay $500 in fines as part of his sentence. His license will be suspended for one year, but he was given limited driving privileges for work, according to court records.

Related Posts