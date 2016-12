HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A two-vehicle crash in Howland sent four people to the hospital Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 82.

According Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car heading east on 82 attempted to make a left onto Howland-Wilson Road.

The car and a truck traveling west on 82 crashed in the intersection, OSP said.

The crash is still under investigation to determine who had the right of way.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the four people taken to the hospital.