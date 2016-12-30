Judge stays quiet on reappointment of Mill Creek Park commissioners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two Mill Creek MetroParks Commissioners’ terms expire on Saturday, and the judge responsible for appointing them hasn’t yet announced whether or not they’ll stay on the board.

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert Rusu has to make the decision to reappoint Robert Durick and Germaine Bennett or not.

Both Durick and Bennett said they’ve corresponded with Judge Rusu, asking to be reappointed.

Judge Rusu recently said no one else had applied, though he didn’t ask for applications either.

He will announce his decision in a news release.