CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of stealing war memorabilia from the Canfield War Vet Museum appeared in court Friday.

John Sizemore is charged with felony theft and possessing criminal tools.

Police said he admitted to German medals and World War II memorabilia from the museum. The items were worth more than $3,400, and police said Sizemore sold them online for just under $400.

Friday, Sizemore’s case was moved to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.