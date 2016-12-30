Mooney & Haas get back to 3-3 after topping LCCS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mooney evens their record at 3-3 with their 59-46 home victory tonight over Lake Center Christian. Pete Haas led the Cardinals with 23 points as he made a trio of three-point baskets and was a perfect 4 for 4 at the charity stripe. Haas has now scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games.

The Cardinals also saw Pat Brennan (8), Jordan Stanford (8), Jay Raymer (7), and Johnnie Mikos (7) all contribute seven points or more towards the victory. Mooney shot 81.3% (13-16) from the foul line while connecting on 6 three-point shots.

Mooney (3-3) will meet their rival-Ursuline on Tuesday while Lake Center Christian (4-4) will be matched against Waterloo.