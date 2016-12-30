Plane that vanished leaving Cleveland has Youngstown connection

CLEVELAND (WYTV/WCMH) – The U.S. Coast Guard and other local search and rescue teams are searching for a missing plane in the Cleveland area.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 525, left Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland at 10:50 pm Thursday night.

The plane was operated by the Superior Beverage Group and registered under Maverick Air.

Superior Beverage is now headquartered in Columbus but began in Youngstown under the Antonucci family.

One of the people on the plane was Columbus-based Superior Beverage Group President John T. Fleming, his mother confirms to NBC4. A call to Superior Beverage Company has not yet been returned.

The Coast Guard said in a press conference on Friday afternoon that two families were believed to be on board, but investigators aren’t releasing names until the families are notified.

The plane carries a maximum of 11 people, but six people are believed to be on board, including the pilot and three children. Burke Lakefront Airport officials told WKYC that the passengers on board had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game at Quicken Loans Arena.

The FAA said the aircraft was en route to Ohio State University’s airport hangar when it stopped appearing on the radar. The Coast Guard said contact was lost 2 to 3 miles into Lake Erie.

The Coast Guard said that 12-14 foot waves and 30-35 mph winds along with occasional flurries made the initial search difficult. The sea has since calmed, and visibility is better.

They haven’t found any debris, as of 11 a.m. Friday, but plan to continue searching.