Police: Infant found in drug house just blocks from Girard Schools

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Officers searched a Girard home Friday morning and found a 4-month-old inside, along with 13 grams of heroin, according to a police report.

The house is just blocks away from Girard Intermediate and Prospect Elementary schools, which are on E. Prospect Street.

Police conducted a search warrant around 9:30 a.m. after a month-long undercover investigation.

They had been watching 40 E. Kline St., which they could see from the station, for a while.

The department sent undercover officers to buy heroin. According to a police report, Benja’lan Provitt and Nigel Taylor, both 29 years old, sold them the drugs.

The total amount of heroin police found inside the house is valued at $2,000.

They also found a loaded semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen out of Brentwood, Pennsylvania.

Police said Provitt and Taylor both admitted they were involved. Officers arrested the two men and charged them with drug trafficking.

Provitt is also charged with receiving stolen property for the gun.

Taylor already had an arrest warrant out of Warren for an assault charge.

Police also arrested Kayla Smith, who rents a unit in the house. She is charged with permitting drug abuse.

Since the house is within 1,000 feet of the schools, their penalties will be more severe.