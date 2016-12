SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – The Village of Sebring’s police chief has died.

Chief Ray Heverly passed away on Friday morning, according to the Sebring Police Department.

The department posted the news to its Facebook page on Friday, saying “he was loved by so many people and touched so many lives. A great man with a great heart, who was also a great friend.”

Sebring Manager Richard Giroux said Heverly died after a brief illness.

“We are all going to miss him greatly,” Giroux said.