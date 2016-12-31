Amber alert ends for abducted Sharpsville child; Death investigation ongoing

The child and suspect were located in Reading City and are in custody

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – An Amber Alert has ended for a baby girl who was abducted from an apartment where a dead body was found.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued the Amber Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department just before 3 p.m. Saturday. They then cancelled the alert at 3:40 p.m. and said the child and suspect were located in Reading City and are in custody.

Police are calling it a death investigation until a coroner confirms the cause of death. The coroner is still on scene.

Police said around noon, eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville at the Georgetown South Apartments. Sharpsville Police were called to the apartments at 12:13 p.m.

In the amber alert, police said Downs may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert.

Reading City Police located Velazquez-Rupert and Downs.

Police said criminal charges against Velazquez-Rupert are pending.

