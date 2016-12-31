First Night Youngstown all-day celebration kicks-off new year

Related Coverage While Canfield cancels, First Night Youngstown steps up a notch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re less than 24 hours until 2017 and there are plenty of things going on in the Mahoning Valley today.

First Night Youngstown has been going on for 17 years in the downtown area. Most of the festivities begin later on at night, but here are a few going on during the day.

The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will take on Team USA’s under-18 hockey team at the Covelli Centre. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. and following is ice skating with the team.

There will also be face painting, caricature drawings and a magic show.

The YSU Planetarium will have live music and lights shows every half hour from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There will be horse and carriage rides all evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Central Square.

Trinity United Methodist Church at 30 West Front Street will host a new attraction for this year, called A Harry Potter Experience.

Two firework shows will take place, one at 9 p.m. and another from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. off the Market Street Bridge.

And of course, the infamous ball drop will happen in Central Square at midnight.