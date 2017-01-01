AAC Boys’ Basketball Standings (as of Jan. 1)

2016-17 All-American Conference Boys’ Basketball Standings

Thru January 1

Red Tier

East – 3-0 (6-1)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Canfield

…The Panthers are 4-0 in home matchups this season.

Canfield – 3-0 (5-4)

Next: Jan. 3 at East

…The Cardinals have dropped three straight contests by 10 points or less.

Boardman – 3-1 (6-1)

Next: Jan. 6 vs. East

…Since falling to Canfield on December 20 (55-45), the Spartans have won their past two by a combined six points.

Harding – 2-1 (3-4)

Next: Jan. 3 at Howland

…Harding’s 4-losses have come against Boardman (by 1), Poland (by 1), St. Vincent-St. Mary (by 10) and St. Ignatius (by 3). That’s an average of not even 4 points.

Lakeside – 1-2 (4-5)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Fitch

…Since beginning the season with a 4-2 mark, Lakeside has fallen in each of their past three games.

Howland – 0-4 (1-6)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Harding

…The Tigers notched their first victory of the season on Tuesday when they traveled to Sharon and took the Tigers down in their Holiday Tournament (64-57).

Fitch – 0-4 (0-8)

Next: Jan. 3 at Lakeside

…The Falcons may be 0-8 but they’ve dropped half of their games by single digits.

White Tier

Struthers – 4-0 (8-1)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Edgewood

…The Wildcats rebounded nicely after their setback in Alliance to Green last Tuesday to defeat Poland (50-41) on Friday.

Edgewood – 3-1 (8-1)

Next: Jan. 3 at Struthers

…Since December 13, the Warriors are 6-0.

Jefferson – 3-1 (6-2)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Niles

…The Falcons have posted four straight victories since their setback to Struthers on December 13 (74-45).

Poland – 1-2 (4-3)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Hubbard

…Poland’s Braeden O’Shaughnessy has averaged 18.9 points this season.

Hubbard – 1-3 (3-5)

Next: Jan. 3 at Poland

…The Eagles have won two of their past three contests.

Niles – 1-3 (2-6)

Next: Jan. 3 at Jefferson

…The Red Dragons began the season with a 2-1 start. However, Niles has fallen in each of their last five matchups.

Lakeview – 1-4 (5-6)

Next: Jan. 3 at Brookfield

…Since the Bulldogs’ hosted their annual Holiday Classic on December 22 – Lakeview has won three of their past four.

Blue Tier

LaBrae – 4-0 (7-0)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Champion

…The Vikings have not played in Leavittsburg since December16.

Champion – 3-1 (5-3)

Next: Jan. 3 at LaBrae

…Champion has lost three of their last four games.

Girard – 2-2 (3-6)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Liberty

…The Indians’ last four losses have been by an average of 9 points.

Liberty – 2-2 (2-5)

Next: Jan. 3 at Girard

…The Leopards’ Dra Rushton has scored 18 points per game over his last four outings.

Newton Falls – 1-2 (2-5)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Campbell Memorial

…The Tigers are 2-3 at home as they’ve been able to score 49 points per matchup in the 44444 zip code.

Campbell Memorial – 1-3 (2-6)

Next: Jan. 3 at Newton Falls

…The Red Devils have won their last two matchups (with Liberty and Mineral Ridge) since beginning the campaign winless in six games.

Brookfield – 1-4 (2-7)

Next: Jan. 3 vs. Lakeview

…The Warriors have won just once in their last seven contests.