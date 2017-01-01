Search and recovery efforts begin to find plane that disappeared near Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Today, Jan. 1, 2017, three boats were sent out to begin the search and recovery operations of the Cessna 525 Citation aircraft that went missing Thursday evening.

According to a press release sent from the office of Cleveland’s Mayor Frank Jackson, the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors each launched boats.

All boats are equipped with sonar that is able to track images underwater.

The press release says each of the search and rescue boats has skilled dive teams equipped and prepared to begin their operations once the aircraft location is identified.

Currently, weather conditions on Lake Erie are favorable with winds around 5 mph and clear, sunny skies are expected throughout most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.