Coonce leads Canfield past South Range



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield topped South Range 51-35 in girls’ high school basketball action Monday night.

Brittany Coonce led all scorers with 14 points for the Cardinals. Serena Sammarone added 12 for Canfield. Grace Mangapora added 9 points in the victory, while Ashley Veneroso chipped in with 8.

Maddie Durkin led the Lady Raiders with a team-high 8 points.

South Range drops to 5-6 overall on the season. The Raiders return to the floor Thursday on the road at Cardinal Mooney.

With the win, Canfield improves to 5-5 overall on the season. The Cardinals return to action Wednesday at home against East. Tipoff is slated for 7PM.