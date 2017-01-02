Critic of Mill Creek administration applies for commissioner seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A vocal critic of how Mill Creek MetroParks is run applied for a position on the board of commissioners.

Bill Adams said he emailed Probate Judge Robert Rusu, asking to be considered for one of the two positions whose terms expired on December 31.

Those positions are currently held by commissioners Robert Durick and Germaine Bennett. Judge Rusu has not said when he’ll make a decision on Durick’s and Bennett’s contracts.

After the park laid off 13 employees in February, Adams led the first public meeting for people opposed to the layoffs.

Adams lives in Austintown and currently works part-time for Helpline in Columbus.

The next board meeting is Monday, January 9.