Nugget of Knowledge: Random Nuggets

What town, nicknamed “Ski Town USA” has produced more Winter Olympians than any other place in the country?

Steamboat, Colorado….more than 80 Olympians since 1932.

In 1996, what children’s TV star had the honor of pouring the wax for the 100 billionth Crayola crayon?

Mister Rogers…a limited edition blue.

In 1964, Congress declared this alcohol America’s Native Spirit.

Bourbon.

How long did the worst hangover ever recorded last?

A 37 year old Scotsman suffered four weeks after drinking 60 pints of beer over four days.

What city in the United State has the most hotel rooms?

Las Vegas…152 thousand in 355 hotels….oddly, Phoenix actually has more hotels…nearly 600….but not as many hotel rooms.

What is the most stolen food item in the world?

Cheese….four percent of all the cheese made in the world is stolen.

Which 1977 album features a large, inflatable pig?

Pink Floyd’s Animals…the pig was photographed floating above London.

