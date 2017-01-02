Ohio launches online voter registration for 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – As of Jan. 1, Ohioans can now use an online portal to register to vote.

The system requires a voter to have an Ohio driver’s license or state identification card.

At Ohio Secretary of State John Husted’s request, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 63, which authorizes the use of online voter registration in Ohio.

“Online voter registration is more convenient, more secure, more accurate and less costly than the paper voter registration alone,” Husted said.

According to the state government, a paper ballot costs 83 cents per ballot, but the online method will only cost 3 cents.

Ohio joins 31 states that already use online voter registration.

Ohioans can use the new online voter registration system to register to vote or update their current registration.