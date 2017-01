NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have released the identity of the man found shot and killed Saturday morning in Newton Falls.

When officers got to the apartment on Ridge Road, they found 49-year-old Howard Smith shot in the head.

A woman who lives at the apartment was there at the time and called police.

The police chief said an autopsy will be done on Smith either today or Tuesday.

Investigators said they’re treating the death as suspicious.