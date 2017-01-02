Search and recovery efforts resume for missing Ohio plane

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) — Search and recovery efforts for the aircraft that went missing Thursday evening are resuming today.

The city says there will be seven vessels in the water that have four dive teams. New York State Police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire and the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers have joined search efforts.

Searches will be by water, air and shoreline.

Crews from the Cleveland Division of Fire, the United States Coast Guard, Underwater Marine Contractors and the Cleveland Division of Police are continuing to work on the search and recovery operations.

During the course of search and recovery operations, Unified Command received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed that a bag recovered yesterday in the vicinity of the Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl was from the aircraft.