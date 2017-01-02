Youngstown water crews taking care of water main break

Youngstown, Ohio (WYTV) – A water main break has occurred on Cascade Drive in Youngstown.

The Youngstown Water Department has blocked off the road and is digging to fix the break.

Witnesses said water was bubbling up out of the street and pooling into several yards on Arden Boulevard.

An official boil alert has not been issued, but if there is one, officials will post notices door-to-door to alert the small amount of people who are affected.

WYTV has crews on the scene investigating how many people will be affected by the water main break and will post updates once more information is found.