New Castle men charged with sex trafficking, creating child porn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – Two New Castle men are facing sex trafficking and child pornography charges.

Ronald Hartman, 27, and David Monrean, 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges that they produced child pornography involving a minor. The indictment says the men recruited a female under the age of 18 for sex trafficking and facilitated prostitution involving a minor.

They are charged with production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, interstate transportation of a minor for purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a child.

Hartman faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $1 million fine, while Monrean faces life in prison and a $750,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. The initiative was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.