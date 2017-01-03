Oilfield company holding job fair for steel mill work

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – An oilfield service company that inspects tubular goods is holding a job fair Wednesday.

The job will be at a local steel mill and will start at $11 an hour.

Applicants must have experience with machine tools and the ability to lift 80 pounds.

Those interested can apply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 216 North State Street in Girard in the Northview Place Plaza.

A valid driver’s license is required, along with another form of ID.

There will be a background check and drug screening.