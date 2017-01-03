Police: Man arrested after borrowing gun because ‘it was New Year’s’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday afternoon, Youngstown police arrested a man who they say was illegally parked on vacant property.

An officer stated that upon approaching the car, he could smell burnt marijuana.

According to the police report, the man in the car, 26-year-old Tori Letlow, was questioned and found to be a suspended driver, previously issued a capias warrant and a convicted felon with a prior conviction for robbery with bodily harm.

The officer searched the car and found an unloaded black High-Point C9 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The report states that Letlow began talking without questioning and said the gun was not his and that he borrowed it because it was New Year’s.

The officer then stated that while Letlow was in the cruiser, he began kicking the windows, attempting to break them. When he refused to stop, another officer helped to put him in restraints.

At this time, Letlow kicked a door which then struck one of the officers on the leg, according to the report.

He then told the officer that once he was bonded out of jail he would come after him, saying, “If I see you out on the streets, it’s on” and other derogatory statements, according to the report.

He was then leg shackled, put in another cruiser and taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, criminal damaging/endangering and assault on a police officer.