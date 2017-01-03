Reward increased to $10K for man charged with Ravenna murders

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A reward has been increased for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive, accused of killing two people in Ravenna.

David Calhoun is charged with three counts of murder. Police said he shot 33-year-old LeShaun Sanders and 32-year old Sarah Marsh, who was pregnant, on November 30.

Portage County Sheriff deputies said they believed a fight between Calhoun and Sanders led to the shooting but said Marsh did not know Calhoun.

Since the shooting, police have been unable to find Calhoun, who also goes by the name “DBlock.”

The U.S. Marshals Service, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

He is described as a 25-year-old black man, approximately 5’9″ tall and 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe he may have shaved his head and beard.

Calhoun is considered armed and dangerous. Police said it’s important not to engage him but to call law enforcement.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or text the keyword “WANTED” and a tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters can also send a note through U.S. Marshal’s website.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.