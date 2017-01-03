Undefeated LaBrae rolls past Champion



LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae rolled past Champion 81-63 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action. Ten Vikings reached the scoring column in the win.

The Vikings were led by Aaron Iler who tallied 21 points. Logan Kiser and Tariq Drake added 15 points apiece in the win.

The Golden Flashes were led by Noah Bayus and Drake Batcho who each scored 19. Michael Turner added 14, while Lucas Nasonti reached double-figures with 11.

LaBrae improves to 8-0 overall on the season.

Champion drops to 5-4 on the campaign.