VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – An Allegiant Air flight from Youngstown to Tampa/St. Pete, Florida was canceled Tuesday due to severe storms in Florida.

Last week, weather conditions canceled inbound and outbound flights from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Director of Aviation Dan Dickten said poor visibility and fog led to the cancellations last week. Passengers could get on another flight Monday.