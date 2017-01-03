YSU football fans still buying gear for championship game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Winter breaks usually turn college campuses into deserted islands, but not when your football team is one win away from being national champions.

Even though classes don’t start at Youngstown State University for another six days, the excitement keeps people flocking to campus.

“I just wanted to come out, support the team, buy some championship gear,” said Darrin Roseman of Austintown.

The campus bookstore, which sells the majority of YSU’s apparel, has brought in a consistent stream of traffic for the last three weeks.

“Winter break here on campus is usually slow, but we’ve had a lot of interest across campus, especially here at the merchandise we have,” said Ron Cole, YSU’s public information officer.

With the championship game getting closer and closer, the bookstore doesn’t expect the stream of customers to decline. It has sold over 2,000 national championship shirts so far.

YSU football fans can wear their new shirts to the Covelli Centre’s watch party starting this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The center said it expects the event to be well attended due to the number of people already getting tickets.

“The goal is to keep it free, keep it something that is celebrating the community, celebrating YSU sports,” said Michael McGiffin, Youngstown’s director of downtown events.

Tickets are required to enter. You can get them in advance or the day of at the box office.

“I think that everyone has championship fever now. It might have been a little slow and growing, but I think you’re starting to feel a little bit like what it felt back in the ’90s when we had an incredible run of championships. I think, again, that’s going to continue to grow as the week goes on,” Cole said.

Cole also said the university plans to sell championship merchandise online and in the bookstore “when we win,” probably Tuesday afternoon.