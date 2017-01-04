Dr. Shayesteh: New Year’s Resolutions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many people make a New Year’s resolution about becoming healthier, but a lot of people find it difficult to succeed.

Dr. Shayesteh says that one of the best ways to succeed is by asking yourself a simple question, “Why should I change my lifestyle?”

This is critical because if you don’t have a reason or motivation, changing behavior is very difficult.

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain ways you can make your New Year’s resolution a successful one.

