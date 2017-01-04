Nugget of Knowledge: Hardest Bowling Shots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The hardest shot in bowling..a writer for Slate, Ben Blatt, went to the Professional Bowlers Association website and found frame by frame tournament results…447 thousand frames for games going back to 2003.

Strikes were just under 60 percent.

The rest…180 thousand frames…were spares in which the bowler failed to knock down all ten pins first…your second ball should knock down all those still standing.

You may think that the 7-10 split is the hardest to make…the typical professional bowler makes a 7-10 split at about the same rate an NFL kicker misses the extra point after a touchdown…in other words, not often.

It’s really the third hardest.

The second hardest is the 4-6-7 split, made 6 tenths of one percent of the time.

This is the hardest shot, the 4-6-7-9-10 conversion, made only a third of one percent of the time.

The easiest shot when you have a spare to convert: …The 1-3-9…a good bowler makes this 89 percent of the time.

