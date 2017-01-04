Some Ohio immigrants might lose commercial driver’s licenses

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is telling several hundred immigrants they will lose their commercial driver’s licenses if they can’t show proof of citizenship or permanent resident status.

The state says the move is being made to comply with federal regulations.

Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles sent letters last month to 560 immigrants with commercial driver’s licenses They now have 30 days to show the required documentation or request an appeals hearing.

Immigrant rights groups say it’s unfair for the state to take away the commercial licenses of people who had been told they complied with state law when they received their license.

They’re also worried that people who’ve lost their green card or are waiting for approval won’t be able to keep their commercial license.

