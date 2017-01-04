Speed reduced on snowy I-90 in Pa., multi-vehicle crash reported

OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County due to a winter storm.

The speed limit is 45 mph until further notice.

WJET News in Erie County is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on I-90, which closed part of the interstate Wednesday. They said at least ten vehicles were involved, but no one was seriously injured.

PennDOT warned drivers to leave plenty of space between their vehicle and others, especially snow plows. Drivers should never pass a snow plow on the road.

PennDOT also recommended keeping an emergency kit in the car, containing non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel and warm clothes.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit 511pa.com.