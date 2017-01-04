Warren mother of kids who ate drugs sentenced to jail

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The mother of two young kids who ate drugs was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Wednesday.

Prosecutors sought a 6-year sentence for Carlisa Davis. She was charged last year with two felony counts of child endangerment after her kids, ages 9 months and 21 months, were taken to the hospital with symptoms of an overdose.

The children were revived with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug.

Davis’ attorney called the situation accidental and said Davis was employed and working to provide a better life for her children. Davis was living in her mother’s home on Randolph Street with her two adult brothers, who prosecutors say were packaging and dealing drugs that the kids got into.

Prosecutors said, however, that Carlisa Davis was callous at the hospital and refused to say what the kids ate.

The judge said the situation could have been fatal.

Davis’ mother, Lisa, was sentenced to 90 days in jail last month for allowing drug abuse.