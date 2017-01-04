Woman arrested during Austintown sex sting found guilty

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who was arrested during one of Austintown Police’s numerous prostitution sting operations was sentenced Wednesday.

Tashayla Glenn, 22, was found guilty of possession of criminal tools.

She was sentenced to 60 days in the Mahoning County Jail. However, the judge gave her credit for the time she’s already spent there, meaning she only has two more days left in jail.

Police said Glenn had advertisements online and tried to meet an officer for sex last month.

Glenn was also charged with solicitation, but that charge was dropped.

Police picked up 32-year-old Katherine Sakalosh last week during another undercover sex sting.

She pleaded not guilty Wednesday to soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

Sakalosh is being held on a $1,500 bond.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 13.