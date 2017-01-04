Youngstown’s mayor race may again feature same candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jamael “Tito” Brown is considering running for mayor of Youngstown again.

He’d be running against current Mayor John McNally.

If Brown decides to go for it, it will be the second time he’s running against McNally. The two faced each other in the 2013 primary election.

It was a close race

McNally got 50 percent of the votes, while Brown had 48 percent.

Petitions have to be turned into the Mahoning County Board of Elections by February 1.

McNally said he’s turning in his petition on Thursday morning.