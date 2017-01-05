Campbell High School wants out of football rivalry with Struthers

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell High School asked its neighbor and rival Struthers High School for permission to get out of its football contract this year and beyond.

Campbell Superintendent Matt Bowen said the school wants to stop playing Struthers.

The district is Division VI closed enrollment while Struthers is a Division IV open enrollment school.

Bowen said the Ohio High School Athletic Association wants more of a competitive balance among its schools, and playing Struthers wouldn’t be best for Campbell students.

Struthers Athletic Director Nancy Knight said she does not want Campbell to get out of its contract because it would be too hard to schedule another team at this point in the season.

Bowen said Campbell is talking with state champions Warren JFK to replace Struthers in Week 7.