Flu on the rise, concentrations in Pa.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The flu is hitting some areas hard, and one strain is showing up more than others.

Ohio and Pennsylvania have both been listed as “elevated” by the Centers for Disease Control for flu outbreak, with the largest concentrations in metropolitan areas. Nine deaths have been reported already in Pennsylvania.

The most common strain is the A (H-3) virus. The lack of Vitamin D from sunlight this time of year and less moisture in the air make it easy for the flu to infect and spread.

Almost 900 people have been hospitalized across the country for influenza since October. Symptoms include coughing, runny nose, feeling very fatigued, nausea and body aches. Once those symptoms hit, it’s time to see the doctor.

“We tend to not take the flu as seriously. Thousands of people die from the flu every year. So if a person starts to feel sick, I think it’s a good idea to be evaluated,” said Dr. Basem Doss, ValleyCare Health System.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, everyone 6 months old and older should get a vaccinated by the end of October, but later is also acceptable as vaccinations should continue through the flu season, even January or later. Some young children may need two doses.